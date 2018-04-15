The Galveston Housing Authority’s public housing list — for one bedroom units only — will open at midnight Wednesday and be open through 11:59 p.m. Thursday at www.ghatx.org.
Applications will only be accepted through the online portal. Applications that are mailed, faxed, emailed or hand delivered will not be processed.
For applicants without internet access, the authority will have computers available to use from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Island Community Center in Room A-101 at 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
Applicants requiring assistance or reasonable accommodation in completing the application can call 409-765-1900.
