TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District officials had already earmarked $6.5 million of a $136.1 million bond for security upgrades, but safety will be an even higher priority after a Santa Fe High School shooting that killed 10, officials said.
District officials will conduct an audit and assessment of existing facilities, Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district, said.
The bond money will replace La Marque primary, elementary and middle schools. All three were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey in late August. Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City also will be replaced.
The school district now includes La Marque after the state ordered it closed and annexed in 2015.
It’s vital for the district to ensure the new schools will be safe for students and faculty, Superintendent Rodney Cavness said.
“Safety is going to be big,” he said. “We want to spend every dollar in an effective matter.”
Trustees last week approved hiring Mike Matranga as the executive director of security and school safety — a new position — for $135,000 and also authorized spending $102,400 to equip portable buildings with security features, Tortorici said.
Matranga is highly skilled and will be a great asset to the district, Cavness said.
“He has the experience and the knowledge,” he said. “We are very lucky to have him. He will conduct a physical audit of every facility that we have, every square foot. He will be heavily involved in the decision of these buildings.”
The district also will form building committees, Cavness said.
“At this point we are going to put together some building committees and those will be heavily represented by teachers,” he said. “We will have teachers from each of those campuses. We will talk about what we need. Those meetings are going to start very quickly.”
Building the new schools would probably take two years, Cavness said.
“I’d like to have this done in two years,” he said. “I’ve learned it takes a while to get these buildings built.”
Voters trust the district to improve Texas City and La Marque schools and he aims to make the community proud, Cavness said.
“We will spend money wisely,” he said. “Our citizens will be very pleased once these buildings are complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.