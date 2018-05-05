TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District voters Saturday approved a $136.1 million bond referendum with almost 70 percent of the vote, overcoming public outcry about spending money on La Marque schools and backlash against a recent anti-gun violence rally.
The Texas City Independent School District’s $136.1 million bond passed by 2,643 to 1,153 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns. It received about 70 percent of the vote.
The bond is necessary for Texas City’s future, and voters made the right decision, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“We are very excited,” she said. “It’s a good day at TCISD, and it’s a good win for kids. We are excited that we can move forward and provide excellent facilities for our kids. We are very appreciative of all the voters who are investing in our kids.”
Some bond projects include replacing three aging La Marque schools that were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey in late August.
The new schools in the bond would replace the existing La Marque Primary, Elementary and Middle schools, officials said. Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City also will be replaced.
The school district now spans parts of Texas City and La Marque after the state ordered the closure and annexation of La Marque Independent School District in 2015. Not all Texas City residents welcomed absorbing La Marque schools.
The bond will increase the school district tax rate by about 8 cents per $100 valuation, according to the district. This increase would translate to about $80 more annually in school district property taxes on a home valued at $100,000, according to the district.
Some parents who were against the school district’s sanctioning of an April 20 student-run assembly at Texas City High School also threatened to vote against the bond.
Motivated by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., Texas City’s assembly coincided with events across the nation in which students walked out of schools to protest gun violence.
Voters chose to ignore any controversy surrounding the bond and voted for the future of Texas City’s students, Facilities Advisory Committee member Mark Ciavaglia said.
“I am gratified that folks voted for the bond,” he said. “It will hopefully be a really big step forward for our district.”
