Bobby Hocking will serve another three-year term as mayor of La Marque after fending off Kimberley Yancy in Saturday's municipal election.
Hocking defeated Yancy 803 to 493, according to complete but unofficial election results. Hocking received 62 percent of the vote.
Reached on Saturday evening, Hocking was pleased with the result and congratulated his opponent on running a clean, positive campaign, he said.
"I’m going to continue being the mayor that I’ve been," Hocking said. "I’m just extremely excited for the opportunity."
If Hocking, 68, can serve the full three years of his term, it would make him the longest serving native-born mayor in city history, he said. He declined to comment on whether he would seek a fourth term.
Hocking was first elected in a special election in 2011. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2015.
Yancy is the president of the Dickinson-Bay Area Unit of the NAACP. She had never run for office before.
Council members Keith Bell and Robert Michetich were also re-elected on Saturday. Both men ran unopposed for their seats.
Council members and the mayor in La Marque are unpaid. They serve three-year terms.
