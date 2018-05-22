Galveston County machinery will not pick up seaweed from beaches on the Bolivar Peninsula this year, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned the county it lacked proper permits for such work.
While county officials plan to apply for the needed permit, it might take up to two years to obtain it, Commissioner Darrell Apffel, who represents the peninsula, said.
The corps’ cease-and-desist order was a surprise, Apffel said.
“We’ve been doing it for years,” he said.
The corps regulates beach construction, including the use of heavy equipment such as front-end loaders and tractors needed to pick up seaweed.
Apffel said he believed an environmental group had complained to the corps, which led the government agency to determine the county lacked proper permits for the work.
That scenario has played out before.
At the urging of environmental groups, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District in 2014 notified Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees that operating heavy equipment on the beaches required a federal permit, which neither the park board nor anyone else overseeing mechanized beach cleaning ever had.
The park board spent more than two years and $100,000 applying for the permit, which it obtained in June.
The county will continue to clean the beaches without heavy machinery, Apffel said. Commissioners voted Monday to hire a consultant to help work through the permitting process.
Paid crews will be out on the beaches regularly, said Apffel, who is working on a plan with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to use jail inmates to pick up trash from beaches after summer weekends.
Removing seaweed from beaches is controversial because seaweed helps prevent erosion and allows dunes to rebuild naturally.
“The silver lining is that seaweed is a natural beach builder,” Apffel said.
There has been no sign sargassum or other types of seaweed are headed for Galveston-area beaches this year.
