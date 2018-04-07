Spectators watch the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo team’s annual parade to celebrate the beginning of the rodeo in Hitchcock. It is the 80th anniversary of the rodeo. Shows, competitions and activities will begin April 13 at the Galveston County Fairgrounds and will run until April 21.

— Kelsey Walling

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Kelsey is a staff photojournalist and joined The Daily News in 2017.

