Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. today through Friday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Nathan Johnson will be the evangelist. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Congregation B’nai Israel will have its annual Grand Bazaar Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 3008 Ave. O in Galveston (early bird shopping will be available each day at 7 a.m. for a $20 entry fee). For information, call 409-765-5796.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Officer Kevin Crouch, Gina Mendez, and Carrie Enriquez will be the guest speakers. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Renovate the Rectory rummage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 34th and Broadway streets, in Galveston (early bird shopping will begin at 8 a.m. for $10 entry fee). Donations will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For information, visit www.holyfamilygb.com or call 713-817-4844.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday and April 22, and 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Walter Jones, Dexter Henderson, and Jonathan Steele Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578 or 409-739-3193.
The Sanctuary Choir of Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate its 26th annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call Joyce Lacy, 409-765-5650.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City, will have the following events: at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Rev. Marc James and the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests; and at 3 p.m. April 22, the church will have its Usher Annual Day program at 3 p.m. April 22 where the Rev. Travis Durst and the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will honor its assistant pastor, Faye Williamson, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Anita Hill, of Love Christian Center, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The 10th annual Man-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gregory Hood and the Blueridge Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its annual Community-wide Baby Shower from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at 1607 Nasby St. in La Marque. Proceeds will benefit The Crisis Center of Texas City. Items also can be dropped off at the church before the event. For information, call 409-935-5797.
