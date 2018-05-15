Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is seeking volunteers to help with children in its School Garden Program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Coastal Village Elementary School, 712 10th St., in Galveston. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session noon to 1 p.m. today at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3, in Dickinson; noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Texas Ave. in Texas City; and noon to 1 p.m. May 22 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The Artist Boat is in need of volunteers to help address, stuff, seal, and stamp envelopes for its annual appeal from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2627 Ave. O in Galveston. To sign up, email executiveassistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Volunteers are needed to help with the Friends of Helen Hall Library’s inaugural All-American Garage Sale, which will be May 19 in League City. To sign up for a shift to help sort donated items before the sale, email jenny.brewer@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1108.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers for its new Transformational Opportunities Undergirded by Choice & Hope Initiative. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521.
