Congregation B’nai Israel will have its annual Grand Bazaar Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday at 3008 Ave. O in Galveston (early bird shopping will be available each day at 7 a.m. for a $20 entry fee). For information, call 409-765-5796.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Macedonia Baptist Church will conclude its spring revival at 7 p.m. today at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Nathan Johnson will be the evangelist. For information, call 409-762-9855.
The Renovate the Rectory rummage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 34th and Broadway streets, in Galveston (early bird shopping will begin at 8 a.m. for $10 entry fee). Donations will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. For information, visit www.holyfamilygb.com or call 713-817-4844.
The Sanctuary Choir of Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate its 26th annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call Joyce Lacy, 409-765-5650.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City, will have the following events: at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Rev. Marc James and the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests; and at 3 p.m. April 22, the church will have its Usher Annual Day program at 3 p.m. April 22 where the Rev. Travis Durst and the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
The men and women of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a spring fashion show and tea program from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For information, call Dolores Walker, 409-789-2931, or Donald James, 409-877-8527.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. April 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon April 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
The 10th annual Man-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gregory Hood and the Blueridge Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Special Needs Support group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will distribute food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. April 24 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. For seniors ages 60 and older (must present ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its annual Community-wide Baby Shower from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at 1607 Nasby St. in La Marque. Proceeds will benefit The Crisis Center of Texas City. Items also can be dropped off at the church before the event. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. May 3 at Stevenson Park Pavilion at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Pray for America — UNITY” is the theme. All faith denominations are invited. For information, call Steve Martin, 832-607-1734.
