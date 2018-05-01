The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will have its annual covered dish luncheon at noon today in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 34th and Broadway streets in Galveston. All ladies of the Parish are invited and asked to take a dish to share. Members also are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For more information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Park Pavilion at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Pray for America — UNITY” is the theme. All faith denominations are invited. For information, call Steve Martin, 832-607-1734.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Rev. Christopher Nickerson and the Community of Life Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Debbie Simmons, CEO and founder of Anchor Point, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The ushers and nurses auxiliaries of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual pre-Mother’s Day prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. May 12 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. Registration is $5. For information, call 409-763-6145.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will present Dave Wright and New Beginning in concert at 6 p.m. May 19 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The church also will have its annual women day celebration at 3 p.m. May 20. Minister Gladys Burnett will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
The La Marque Ministerial Alliance will celebrate Pentecost Sunday at 10 a.m. May 20 at Highlands Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. A luncheon will be afterward. Attendees are asked to take their own chairs, drinks and side dishes to share. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging project at noon May 26 in The Lyceum at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, visit https://feedgalveston.org or call 713-516-1561.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its annual Bites of the Bay epicurean event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 27 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
