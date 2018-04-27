Church of True Faith will have a fish dinner fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. today at 1202 First St. in La Marque. Dinners are $10. To place an order, call 409-218-5452.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
New Directions Baptist Church will have a prayer luncheon ($30 for tickets) at 10 a.m. Saturday at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City; and will celebrate its Women Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Louis Simpson and St. John Baptist Church will be the guests Sunday. For information, call 409-916-2925.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its annual Community-wide Baby Shower from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1607 Nasby St. in La Marque. Proceeds will benefit The Crisis Center of Texas City. Items also can be dropped off at the church before the event. For information, call 409-935-5797.
First Presbyterian and Memorial Lutheran churches will present “The Bible: Genesis to Acts in 60 Minutes” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. Free for families and children of all ages. Pizza will be served afterward. To RSVP, call 409-945-2931.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will have its annual covered dish luncheon at noon Tuesday in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 34th and Broadway streets in Galveston. All ladies of the Parish are invited and asked to take a dish to share. Members also are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For more information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Park Pavilion at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Pray for America — UNITY” is the theme. All faith denominations are invited. For information, call Steve Martin, 832-607-1734.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. May 6 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Rev. Christopher Nickerson and the Community of Life Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Debbie Simmons, CEO and founder of Anchor Point, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
