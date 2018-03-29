St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have the following events in observance of Holy Week at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque: Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. today; Stations of the Cross and Good Friday liturgy, 10 a.m.; Great Easter Vigil service, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Easter service, 10 a.m. Sunday (Easter Egg Hunt after service). For information, call 409-935-3559.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have the following events in observance of Lent at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque: Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. today; Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday; and Easter service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-935-6004.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will have the following events in observance of Lent at 13136 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe: Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m. today; Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Easter service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-3093.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to God in the Home revival nightly at 7 p.m. through today at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose A. Jones will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events during Holy Week at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Good Friday prayer vigil from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and Easter Sunday worship services will be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-8466.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church’s Mission Department will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Plates are $8 each. The church also will have its the Last Seven Sayings of Jesus on the Cross program at 7 p.m. Friday. For information, call 409-526-5962, 409-877-2025 or 409-763-5586.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have its clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Second Christian Church Disciples of Christ will have its annual sunset service at 6 p.m. Friday at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 832-561-0945.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will have its Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For information, email wpc5127@sbcglobal.net or call 409-744-6510.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its Good Friday program at 7 p.m. Friday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. D.J. Harris will be the guest speaker. “In Remembrance of Him” is the theme. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
The Pastor’s Aid department of First Union Baptist Church will have its annual prayer and praise breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For tickets and information, call 409-539-9055.
First Baptist Church will have its Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lindale Park, 400 Marine Drive; and its Easter services will be at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 822 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
The youth ministry of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its youth rally event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. “The Road to Redemption” is the theme. Free for children of all ages. For information, call 409-935-1100.
The fourth annual Easter Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave., in Texas City. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt, bounce house, music, face painting, games, prizes, and free food. For ages 2-12. For information, call Takesha Fontenot, 210-251-7726.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate the Second Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. Saturday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets for members are $40 for ages 13 and older and $20 for ages 4-12; non-member pricing is $50 and $22, respectively. To RSVP, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its early Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. and its Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Sunday services at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The church also will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. April 15 and April 22, and 3:30 p.m. April 22. The Revs. Walter Jones, Dexter Henderson, and Jonathan Steele Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578 or 409-739-3193.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter program at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 409-939-7879.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its community Easter Egg Hunt at noon Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For children of all ages. For information, call 409-256-1329.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will present Joe Lewis and the Southern Wonders in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through April 5 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Evangelist Rosetta Cooper will be the institute teacher, and the Rev. Malcolm Dotson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Laurie Garza will be the guest speaker. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Arcadia First Baptist Christian School will have its seventh annual fundraising dinner and auction at 6 p.m. April 6 at 14828 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children. For information, visit www.afbcs.org/schoolauction or call 409-925-2825, Ext. 2.
Rising Star Senior Mission No. 1 will have its annual workshop service from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. April 11 through April 13 at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Nathan Johnson will be the evangelist. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Congregation B’nai Israel will have its annual Grand Bazaar Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12, 13 and 15 at 3008 Ave. O in Galveston (early bird shopping will be available each day at 7 a.m. for a $20 entry fee). For information, call 409-765-5796.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Officer Kevin Crouch, Gina Mendez, and Carrie Enriquez will be the guest speakers. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Renovate the Rectory rummage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 34th and Broadway streets, in Galveston (early bird shopping will begin at 8 a.m. for $10 entry fee). Donations will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 13. For information, visit www.holyfamilygb.com or call 713-817-4844.
The 10th annual Man-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
