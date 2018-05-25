Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will have a fried fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. Delivery is available for five or more orders. To place an order, call Sandra O’Neal, 409-502-1389, Willa Richmond, 409-739-9821, or Elma James, 409-256-6207.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present a night of Jewish musical song and violin, featuring Cantor Vadim Tunitsky at 7:30 p.m. today at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call Cheryl Sigel, 432-202-4639.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging project at noon Saturday in The Lyceum at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, visit https://feedgalveston.org or call 713-516-1561.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. L. David Punch and the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Joseph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O 1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a praise party at 5 p.m. June 2 and a gospel concert at 3:30 p.m. June 3 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Bishop Lenzo Pittman and The Sons of Christ, from Stockton, Calif., and Zyion, a gospel group based in Houston, respectively, will be the featured groups. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
St. John’s Baptist Church will have the pre-pastoral services of its pastor, the Rev. Louis Simpson, nightly at 7 p.m. June 6 through June 8 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The anniversary will be at 3:30 p.m. June 10. The Rev. Gaidi Burgess and Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-3461.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 3 through June 7 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration information is on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-763-1840.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 5 p.m. June 9 at 4628 Ave. Q in Galveston. Walter Turner, from Grace Congregational Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-0169.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 11 through June 15 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. A $3 donation per participant is asked. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its summer bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 18 through June 22 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Registration is free. For information, call 409-935-3559.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
