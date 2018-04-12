The Ball High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Olympia Grill at Pier 21 (tab on your own); and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the floral ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd., both in Galveston. The cost is $75 per person for Saturday. For information, visit the class Facebook page (Ball High School Class of 1968) or email rmgold@earthlink.net.
The La Marque High School Class of 1963 will have its 55th reunion, as well as an “all-Tiger” reunion Saturday at Top Water Grill in San Leon. All La Marque High School classmates of that era are invited. Must RSVP. To RSVP and get more information, contact Bess Harrison, besswpf@cs.com or 830-928-4425.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch May 1 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Dickinson High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 4 p.m. May 5 at the home of Clifford and Darla Hillman, 10138 Lazy Lane, in Dickinson. All classes are welcome. BYOB. No RSVP required. There also will be a gathering at 6:30 p.m. May 4 at Marais, 2015 FM 517, in Dickinson. For information, call 281-650-1461.
The Ball High School Class of 2008 10-year reunion is set for June 22 through June 24. For information, email Creshonda Collins, ccreshonda1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.