The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon today in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Laurie Garza will be the guest speaker. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Evangelist Rosetta Cooper will be the institute teacher, and the Rev. Malcolm Dotson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Arcadia First Baptist Christian School will have its seventh annual fundraising dinner and auction at 6 p.m. Friday at 14828 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children. For information, visit www.afbcs.org/schoolauction or call 409-925-2825, Ext. 2.
Rising Star Senior Mission No. 1 will have its annual workshop service from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. April 11 through April 13 at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Nathan Johnson will be the evangelist. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Congregation B’nai Israel will have its annual Grand Bazaar Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12, 13 and 15 at 3008 Ave. O in Galveston (early bird shopping will be available each day at 7 a.m. for a $20 entry fee). For information, call 409-765-5796.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Officer Kevin Crouch, Gina Mendez, and Carrie Enriquez will be the guest speakers. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Renovate the Rectory rummage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 34th and Broadway streets, in Galveston (early bird shopping will begin at 8 a.m. for $10 entry fee). Donations will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 13. For information, visit www.holyfamilygb.com or call 713-817-4844.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. April 15 and April 22, and 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Walter Jones, Dexter Henderson, and Jonathan Steele Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578 or 409-739-3193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.