Rising Star Senior Mission No. 1 will have its annual workshop service from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its annual brotherhood program at 3:30 p.m. today at 406 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. Rickie Ryan will be the guest speaker. “Man2Man: Brother, You Need 2 Come Out of the Closet!” is the theme. For information, call 409-939-8970.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its inaugural E.G. Davis Scholarship program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Kevin Sanders and the New Directions Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will honor the late Rev. Henry L. Ford Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “Let the church say amen” is the theme. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Nathan Johnson will be the evangelist. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Congregation B’nai Israel will have its annual Grand Bazaar Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and April 15 at 3008 Ave. O in Galveston (early bird shopping will be available each day at 7 a.m. for a $20 entry fee). For information, call 409-765-5796.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Officer Kevin Crouch, Gina Mendez, and Carrie Enriquez will be the guest speakers. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Renovate the Rectory rummage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 34th and Broadway streets, in Galveston (early bird shopping will begin at 8 a.m. for $10 entry fee). Donations will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For information, visit www.holyfamilygb.com or call 713-817-4844.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. April 15 and April 22, and 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Walter Jones, Dexter Henderson, and Jonathan Steele Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578 or 409-739-3193.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. April 15 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. April 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon April 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
The 10th annual Man-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gregory Hood and the Blueridge Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Special Needs Support group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. May 3 at Stevenson Park Pavilion at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Pray for America — UNITY” is the theme. All faith denominations are invited. For information, call Steve Martin, 832-607-1734.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 16 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
