Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will observe its Youth Annual Day and End of School Year Celebration at 10:45 a.m. today at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Mary Patrick, 409-771-1091.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 3 p.m. today at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. L. David Punch and the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Joseph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn, at 3:30 p.m. today at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its annual Bites of the Bay epicurean event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
