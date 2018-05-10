Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is seeking volunteers to help with children in its School Garden Program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Coastal Village Elementary School, 712 10th St., in Galveston. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City; noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3, in Dickinson; noon to 1 p.m. May 17 at 2000 Texas Ave. in Texas City; and noon to 1 p.m. May 22 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Volunteers are needed to help with the Friends of Helen Hall Library’s inaugural All-American Garage Sale, which will be May 19 in League City. To sign up for a shift to help sort donated items before the sale, email jenny.brewer@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1108.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.