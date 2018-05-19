ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
Sisters Who Care of Galveston County will have its annual brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Joyce Woodkins and Brenda Freeman will be the guest speakers. For information, call 409-457-1804.
The gospel stage play, “Just As I Am,” presented by Acting Bad Productions will be presented at 5 p.m. today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $25 at the door. Youth tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the door only. For tickets, visit www.curtisvon.com or call 512-956-6623.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical workshop concert at 5 p.m. today, and choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Larry Johnson and Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests Sunday. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 16th annual church anniversary at 5 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Gilbert Freeman Jr. and Bishop Anthony Allen will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Brotherhood Department of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical at 6 p.m. today at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. “Make a Joyful Noise,” is the theme. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will present Dave Wright and New Beginning in concert at 6 p.m. today at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The church also will have its annual women day celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday. Minister Gladys Burnett will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
The La Marque Ministerial Alliance will celebrate Pentecost Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday at Highlands Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. A luncheon will be afterward. Attendees are asked to take their own chairs, drinks and side dishes to share. For information, call 409-935-6004.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Kefentse Mark Risher and Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will be the guests. Kaardia, led by Karen Zellers Sevier, will be the featured guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its Choir Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. William H. King and the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 35th pre-pastoral appreciation service of its pastor, the Rev. Joseph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Amos Sowell and Mount Olive Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its Women’s Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 406 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. Merain Whalon, a district missionary, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Sharon Woodfox-Ryan at 409-939-8970.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will have a fried fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. Delivery is available for five or more orders. To place an order, call Sandra O’Neal, 409-502-1389, Willa Richmond, 409-739-9821, or Elma James, 409-256-6207.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present a night of Jewish musical song and violin, featuring Cantor Vadim Tunitsky at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call Cheryl Sigel, 432-202-4639.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging project at noon May 26 in The Lyceum at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, visit https://feedgalveston.org or call 713-516-1561.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its annual Bites of the Bay epicurean event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 27 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a praise party at 5 p.m. June 2 and a gospel concert at 3:30 p.m. June 3 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Bishop Lenzo Pittman and The Sons of Christ, from Stockton, California, and Zyion, a gospel group based in Houston, will be the featured groups respectively. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 at 1224 Cedar in La Marque. Admission is free. For information, call 409-938-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.