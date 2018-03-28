St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have the following events in observance of Lent/Holy Week at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque: Wednesday night supper at 5:30 p.m. today; Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. Thursday; Stations of the Cross and Good Friday liturgy, 10 a.m.; Great Easter Vigil service, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Easter service, 10 a.m. Sunday (Easter Egg Hunt after service). For information, call 409-935-3559.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to God in the Home revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose A. Jones will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have the following events in observance of Lent at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque: Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday; and Easter service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-935-6004.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will have the following events in observance of Lent at 13136 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe: Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Easter service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-3093.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events during Holy Week at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Good Friday prayer vigil from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and Easter Sunday worship services will be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-8466.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church’s Mission Department will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Plates are $8 each. The church also will have its the Last Seven Sayings of Jesus on the Cross program at 7 p.m. Friday. For information, call 409-526-5962, 409-877-2025 or 409-763-5586.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have its clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Second Christian Church Disciples of Christ will have its annual sunset service at 6 p.m. Friday at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 832-561-0945.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its Good Friday program at 7 p.m. Friday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. D.J. Harris will be the guest speaker. “In Remembrance of Him” is the theme. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
The Pastor’s Aid department of First Union Baptist Church will have its annual prayer and praise breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For tickets and information, call 409-539-9055.
