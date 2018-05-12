Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual usher’s workshop from 8 a.m. to noon today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The ushers and nurses auxiliaries of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual pre-Mother’s Day prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. today at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. Registration is $5. For information, call 409-763-6145.
First United Methodist Church will have its inaugural craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 7127 Methodist St. in Hitchcock. Baked potatoes and hot dogs also will be sold. For information, call 409-986-6972.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Church Women United will have its May Friendship Day and Human Rights Celebration event at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees are asked to take finger foods, small sandwiches, cookies, or a fruit and vegetable tray to share. For information, call Ginger Stanfield, 210-269-7985, or Rose Daniels, 409-763-6881.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, concert at 5 p.m. May 19, and choir annual day program at 3 p.m. May 20 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 for workshop. The Rev. Larry Johnson and Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests May 20. Herman Solomon will be the clinician. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon May 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
Sisters Who Care of Galveston County will have its annual brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Joyce Woodkins and Brenda Freeman will be the guest speakers. For information, call 409-457-1804.
The gospel stage play, “Just As I Am,” presented by Acting Bad Productions will be presented at 5 p.m. May 19 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Youth tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the door only. For tickets, visit www.curtisvon.com or call 512-956-6623.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 16th annual church anniversary at 5 p.m. May 19 and 3 p.m. May 20 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Gilbert Freeman Jr. and Bishop Anthony Allen will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will present Dave Wright and New Beginning in concert at 6 p.m. May 19 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The church also will have its annual women day celebration at 3 p.m. May 20. Minister Gladys Burnett will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
The La Marque Ministerial Alliance will celebrate Pentecost Sunday at 10 a.m. May 20 at Highlands Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. A luncheon will be afterward. Attendees are asked to take their own chairs, drinks and side dishes to share. For information, call 409-935-6004.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary at 3 p.m. May 20 at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Kefentse Mark Risher and Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will be the guests. Kaardia, led by Karen Zellers Sevier, will be the featured guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. May 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will have a fried fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. Delivery is available for five or more orders. To place an order, call Sandra O’Neal, 409-502-1389, Willa Richmond, 409-739-9821, or Elma James, 409-256-6207.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present a night of Jewish musical song and violin, featuring Cantor Vadim Tunitsky at 7:30 p.m. May 25 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call Cheryl Sigel, 432-202-4639.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging project at noon May 26 in The Lyceum at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, visit https://feedgalveston.org or call 713-516-1561.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its annual Bites of the Bay epicurean event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 27 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 at 1224 Cedar in La Marque. Admission is free. For information, call 409-938-7000.
