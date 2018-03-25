Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is seeking volunteers to help with children in its School Garden Program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Coastal Village Elementary School, 712 10th St., in Galveston. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, nano1958@gmail.com or 206-653-6326.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to carry out its gratitude expedition thanking valued chamber members two Thursdays a month. Volunteers must be gainfully employed to participate. To sign up, email darcie@texascitychamber.cm or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is seeking women breast cancer survivors ages 45-75 to participate in a 1-year research study testing interventions that use technology to help increase their physical activity. To sign up, contact Eloisa Martinez, esmartin@utmb.edu or 409-266-9643.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. If you are interested and want to sign up, email Mary Warwick, stewardship@artistboat.org, Amanda Rinehart, arinehart@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers to help sort and straighten donated items. Volunteers must be 16 or older. Contact Suzy Domingo, sdomingo@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
