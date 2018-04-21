ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
The 10th annual Man-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women’s Annual Day program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Paul Wingate and the Greater Bethel Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-789-2931 or 409-877-8527.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Dexter Henderson, and Jonathan Steele Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578 or 409-739-3193.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Usher Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Rev. Travis Durst and the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gregory Hood and the Blueridge Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 142nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. E.R. Johnson and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. For information, call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. Call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
