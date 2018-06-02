The Salvation Army Center of Hope will have its Blood & Fire Revival at 10:30 a.m. today and Sunday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. The Revs. Regi Pope, Brian Benjey, and Walter Jones will be the featured speakers. Call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a praise party at 5 p.m. today and a gospel concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Bishop Lenzo Pittman and The Sons of Christ, from Stockton, California, and Zyion, a gospel group based in Houston, will be the featured groups respectively. Call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have celebrate its seventh pastor and wife’s appreciation service at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Revs. Michael Porter and Malcolm Dotson will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its Senior Mission No. 1 Annual Day program at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Mary Bolden will speak at the morning service, and the Rev. Dwight Pruitt and St. Miles Baptist Church will be the guests in the afternoon. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1224 Cedar in La Marque. Admission is free. For information, call 409-938-7000.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston and for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration information is on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-763-1840.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. All ages welcome. Registration is $4 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1207 W. Winding Way Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.gshepherd.net or call 281-482-7630.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
