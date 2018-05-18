The Artist Boat is in need of volunteers to help address, stuff, seal, and stamp envelopes for its annual appeal from 10 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at 2627 Ave. O in Galveston. To sign up, email executiveassistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Volunteers are needed to help with the Friends of Helen Hall Library’s inaugural All-American Garage Sale, which will be Saturday in League City. To sign up for a shift to help sort donated items before the sale, email jenny.brewer@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1108.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning and stocking the stores and to process donations for The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The locations are 2025 Broadway, in Galveston, 409-762-1520; 150 Interstate 45, in League City, 281-554-6983; and 3565 Palmer Highway, No. 16, in Texas City, 409-942-4380. All proceeds go toward the well-being of women, men and children and to advocate for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault and child abuse.
Volunteers are invaluable to the daily operation of the American Red Cross serving Galveston County. If you like to help people your local Red Cross could have just the opportunity — from training to be ready to respond to disasters to bringing education programming to our youth — from office support staff to becoming an instructor. Call 409-750-9172 or 409-945-7200.
Friends of League City Animal Shelter are seeking temporary foster homes for cats and dogs. The animals are in need of human interaction and a break from the stress of the shelter so they will be more adoptable when they return to the shelter. Volunteers can live outside of League City and have pets of their own. Call Monica Millican, 281-333-1020, Ext. 17.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking volunteers in the La Marque area for its 2017-18 school-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org, visit www.mentorsgc.org or call 409-763-4638.
