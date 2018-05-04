Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Rev. Christopher Nickerson and the Community of Life Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
First United Methodist Church will have its inaugural craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 and May 12 at 7127 Methodist St. in Hitchcock. Baked potatoes and hot dogs also will be sold. For information, call 409-986-6972.
The ushers and nurses auxiliaries of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual pre-Mother’s Day prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. May 12 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. Registration is $5. For information, call 409-763-6145.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical workshop at 6 p.m. May 17 and May 18, concert at 5 p.m. May 19, and choir annual day program at 3 p.m. May 20 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 for workshop. The Rev. Larry Johnson and Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests May 20. Herman Solomon will be the clinician. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging project at noon May 26 in The Lyceum at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, visit https://feedgalveston.org or call 713-516-1561.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its annual Bites of the Bay epicurean event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 27 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 at 1224 Cedar in La Marque. Admission is free. For information, call 409-938-7000.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
