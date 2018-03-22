Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will be selling fried fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 3215 Broadway. Plates are $10 each. Delivery available for five or more orders. To place an order, call Sandra O’Neal, 409-502-1389, Willa Richmond, 409-739-9821, or Elma James, 409-256-6207.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its second annual women’s conference from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at J.R. Originals, 1913 45th St., in Galveston, or by calling 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The House of Study will have its annual Passover Seder Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Admission is $35 per person and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information, call 409-797-4598.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Calvin Stinson Scholarship Musical at 6 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. N., in Texas City. Minister Chester D.T. Baldwin will be the featured guest. The church also will have its annual youth annual day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Clifton Johnson and the New Word of Faith Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-3461.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have an open house at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 1207 W. Winding Way Drive in Friendswood. The community is welcome to come see what’s been going on since Hurricane Harvey. For information, call 281-482-7630.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will have the following events in observance of Lent at 13136 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe: Palm Sunday service, 9 a.m. Sunday; Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m. March 29; Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. March 30; and Easter service will be at 9 a.m. April 1. An Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10:30 a.m. April 1. For information, call 409-925-3093.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have the following events in observance of Lent at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque: Palm Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday; Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. March 29; Good Friday service at 6 p.m. March 30; and Easter service will be at 10 a.m. April 1. For information, call 409-935-6004.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have the following events in observance of Lent/Holy Week at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque: Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m. Sunday; Wednesday night supper at 5:30 p.m. March 28; Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. March 29; Stations of the Cross and Good Friday liturgy, 10 a.m.; Great Easter Vigil service, 7:30 p.m. March 31; and Easter service, 10 a.m. April 1 (Easter Egg Hunt after service). For information, call 409-935-3559.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events during Holy Week at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Palm Sunday service and the Chancel Choir will present “Christ is Risen” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday (there also will be a luncheon and an Easter Egg Hunt afterward); Good Friday prayer vigil from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30; and Easter Sunday worship services will be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. For information, call 409-925-8466.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its eighth annual Fully Relying on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are encouraged to wear green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Bishop Ronald Grimes and True Fellowship Bible Church will be the guests. The church also will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. April 2 through April 5. Evangelist Rosetta Cooper will be the institute teacher, and the Rev. Malcolm Dotson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Inspiration Choir of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will have a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8121.
The Special Needs Support group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to God in the Home revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through March 29 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose A. Jones will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have its clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. March 30 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Second Christian Church Disciples of Christ will have its annual sunset service at 6 p.m. March 30 at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 832-561-0945.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will have its Messiah in the Passover Seder event at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Sea Star Base Galveston, 7509 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $35 for adults and $8 for children (must be purchased by March 15). For tickets and information, visit https://gkarm_passoverseder_2018.eventbrite.com or call 409-939-0619.
The Pastor’s Aid department of First Union Baptist Church will have its annual prayer and praise breakfast at 9 a.m. March 31 at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For tickets and information, call 409-539-9055.
First Baptist Church will have its Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at Lindale Park, 400 Marine Drive; and its Easter services will be at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 1 at 822 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
