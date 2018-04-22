The Ball High School Class of 1973 will have its reunion Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in Galveston. There will be a planning meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. The cost is $100 per classmate, $150 per couple or $50 per guest. Money orders can be mailed to: Curtis Cole, 627 Laughing Gull Lane, Texas City, TX 77590. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-939-3052, or Steven Marsh, 409-692-1173.
The Dickinson High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 4 p.m. May 5 at the home of Clifford and Darla Hillman, 10138 Lazy Lane, in Dickinson. All classes are welcome. BYOB. No RSVP required. There also will be a gathering at 6:30 p.m. May 4 at Marais, 2015 FM 517, in Dickinson. For information, call 281-650-1461.
The Central High School Gathering will begin with an Old Fashioned Fish Fry from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 15; the “Oh What A Night” Oldies but Goodies Dance will be from 9 p.m. June 16 to 1 a.m. June 17; and the Father’s Day Barbecue will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 17. All events will be at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Odessa Holmes, 409-750-1956, or Sharon Holmes, 409-457-1795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.