WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Fairfield Inn, 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To RSVP, email darcie@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City Economic Development Corp. will have its annual Industrial Trade Show event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. May 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
