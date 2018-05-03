Dickinson Independent School District will have preregistration for prekindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2018-19 school year from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday at all of its elementary campuses in the district. For information, visit dickinsonisd.org or call your child’s campus.
Clear Creek Independent School District is offering online registration for its prekindergarten and kindergarten classes for the 2018-19 school. Documentation drop-off at zoned elementary campuses will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Friday and Aug. 6. For registration, age requirements and what documents are needed, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will celebrate Cinco de Mayo from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a mariachi band, folklorico dancers, food and drinks, and speeches in English and Spanish from students on the history of Cinco de Mayo.
For information, call Lonica Bush, 409-933-8413.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition from today through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
An opening reception will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present its last talk in its Coastal Culinary Lecture Series: Exploring Food Narratives at 7:30 p.m. today in Room 207 on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Vivian Cadbury will present “The Art of Hunger.”
For information, contact Shane Wallace, swallace@gc.edu or 409-944-1321.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 8200 25th Ave. N.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its fifth annual 5K Color Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drop from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Joe Raitano Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6.
Registration for the fun run is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Fee to participate in the helicopter ball drop is $5 each.
For information, visit www.sfisd.org/educationfoundation or contact Jodi Gidley, jodi.gidley@sfisd.org or 409-925-9080.
GALVESTON
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church at 1115 36th St.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform its last concert of the spring semester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts building on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its summer and fall semesters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
