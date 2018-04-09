The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Education Foundation’s scholarship is available for seniors of Hitchcock High School through April 26. Applications are available in the counselor’s office of the school or by email at hithcockisdfoundation@gmail.com.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Ball High School will present an informational meeting on its spring break 2019 tour to Spain and Portugal from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the school’s lecture hall at 4115 Ave. O.
For information, visit www.eftours.com/2125126ZF, or contact Matthew Neighbors, matthewneighbors@gisd.org or 409-766-5805.
GALVESTON
The Ball High School Student Art Exhibition opening reception will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Gallery at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q.
The exhibition will run through April 27.
For information, call Stephen Duncan, 409-766-5866.
LEAGUE CITY
Parr Elementary School will be accepting dog/cat treats, pet toys, cleaning supplies for the animal shelter, Purina brand dry dog food and Frisky brand canned cat food during normal school hours through Friday at 1315 state Highway 3 S.
For information, call Anita Oliphant, 281-284-4114.
Clear Creek Independent School District will begin online registration for its prekindergarten and kindergarten classes for the 2018-19 school year April 16. Documentation drop-off at zoned elementary campuses will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 30 through May 4 and Aug. 6. For registration, age requirements and what documents are needed, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
