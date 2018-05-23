TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. today in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its annual Summer Reading Club Kick-off Swim Party at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd.
To participate, participants must ID themselves as a club member at the gate. Admission is free for the family.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
Author Rachel O’Day will be signing copies of her debut novel, “Code Pink,” at 6 p.m. May 31 at the Mae S. Bruce Library at 13302 Sixth St.
Copies also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Passport to the Past: Henry Rosenberg’s Gifts to Galveston during the month of May at 2310 Sealy St.
Passports can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 31. Passports also will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Registration for the teen and adult summer reading programs at Rosenberg Library will begin June 4 at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants are encouraged to sign up; prizes will be awarded. The summer program ends Aug. 13.
Children also will be able to collect one free Kidz Pac per week throughout the program. A waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian before pickup.
For information, call 409-763-8854.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays June 4 through Aug. 13 in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. June 4 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.