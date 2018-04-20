TEXAS CITY
Narrating the Human Footprint — Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road.
Professor Elaine Childs will speak about “The Language of Memes,” and Nicholas Castle, with Lunar and Planetary in Houston, will be the guest speaker.
Admission is free. For information, call Dalel Serda, 409-933-8497.
GALVESTON
The city of Galveston will have its annual Education is a Family Affair (EDFEST) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Menard Park at 2222 28th St.
The event will include recognitions of student achievements, school performances, art projects, a health fair, book giveaways, child-centered activities, and more.
For information, call Liz Torres, 409-939-8529.
TEXAS CITY
The eighth annual Evening of Jazz featuring Texas City Independent School District and College of the Mainland musical ensembles will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Texas City High School at 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
Pianist Larry Ham will be the special guest.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
LEAGUE CITY
The 12th annual Clear Creek Education Foundation’s fashion show “I Love CCISD — District and Community Strong” will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake at 500 Interstate 45 S.
Tickets are $75 per person.
For tickets and information, call Kelsey Richardson, 281-284-0174.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its “Professionalism 101” student success workshop from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at its Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center at 7626 Broadway.
To register or get more information, email Amanda Smithson, asmithso@gc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.