WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its Lunch Bunch meeting at noon today at La Frontera No. 2, 7806 state Highway 6.
For information, email hitchcockchamber@gmail.com or call 409-986-9224.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at Fairfield Inn, 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To RSVP, email darcie@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City Economic Development Corp. will have its annual Industrial Trade Show event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. May 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 11th annual Celebrating Women: Mind Body Spirit Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Monica Lewinsky will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody, fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
