WHO: University of Houston-Clear Lake
WHEN: Noon (graduates from the College of Business and College of Human Sciences and Humanities) and 5 p.m. (graduates from the College of Education and the College of Science and Engineering) Sunday
WHERE: NRG Arena, 1 NRG Park, in Houston
•••
WHO: Dickinson High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, in Houston
•••
WHO: Odyssey Academy
WHEN: 5 p.m. May 25
WHERE: Texas A&M University at Galveston, Classroom Lab Building Auditorium, 200 Seawolf Parkway, in Galveston
•••
WHO: Bay Area Christian School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 25
WHERE: Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St., in League City
•••
WHO: Clear Lake High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 30
WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX 77598
•••
WHO: La Marque High School
WHEN: 6 p.m. May 31
WHERE: La Marque High School, 397 Duroux, in La Marque
•••
WHO: Ball High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 31
WHERE: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston
•••
WHO: Clear Creek High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 31
WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
•••
WHO: Texas City High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. May 31
WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City
•••
WHO: High Island High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. June 1
WHERE: High Island High School, 2113 Sixth St., in High Island
•••
WHO: Clear Falls High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 1
WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
•••
WHO: Santa Fe High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 1
WHERE: Joe Raitano Field, 16000 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe
•••
WHO: Hitchcock High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. June 1
WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque
•••
WHO: Friendswood High School
WHEN: 2 p.m. June 2
WHERE: Don Coleman Community Coliseum, 1050 N. Dairy Ashford Road, in Houston
•••
WHO: Clear View High School
WHEN: 2:00 p.m. June 2
WHERE: Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane, in League City
•••
WHO: Upward Hope Academy
WHEN: 10 a.m. June 2
WHERE: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston
•••
WHO: Clear Springs High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 2
WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
•••
WHO: Clear Horizons Early College High School
WHEN: 2:00 p.m. June 3
WHERE: Clear Springs High, 501 Palomino Lane, League City
•••
WHO: Clear Brook High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 3
WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
