HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information, call 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of recent ceramic art by Linnis Blanton through Thursday in its Fine Arts Gallery at 4015 Ave. Q.
There also will be a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the gallery. Visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present its fourth talk in its Coastal Culinary Lecture Series: Exploring Food Narratives at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
M. Dustin Knepp will be the guest speaker.
For information, contact Shane Wallace, swallace@gc.edu or 409-944-1321.
GALVESTON
Ball High School will present an informational meeting on its spring break 2019 tour to Spain and Portugal from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in the school’s lecture hall at 4115 Ave. O.
Students and parents are welcome.
For information, visit www.eftours.com/2125126ZF, or contact Matthew Neighbors, matthewneighbors@gisd.org or 409-766-5805.
