The Front Door Social and Charity Club is accepting applications for its Alfred Gary and Julian Byrd scholarships through April 14. The scholarships, which is one $1,000 award and three $500 awards, respectively, are open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Applications can be found at www.fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Nick Gary Foundation is accepting applications from Galveston County high school seniors through April 14. Applications can be found at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. For information, call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557, or Jasline Randle, 281-799-1759.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2018 scholarships through April 15. Applicants must be a student from Hitchcock High School. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available at the chamber’s office at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-9224.
The Texas State Elks Association is offering several scholarships at https://texaselks.org/scholarships. Applicants do not need to be related to Elks. Deadline entries vary. For information, email 2322secretary@gmail.com.
GALVESTON
The Tornette Junior Dance Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O.
For children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration is $35 for new participants and $25 for returning campers.
To register, visit www.ballhightornettes.com.
Lunch will be provided and attendees will dance in the annual Tornette Spring Show.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its spring open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Student Services and Classroom Building on its campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/open or call 281-283-2500.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform at the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Conference Jazz Festival at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk.
For information, call 409-933-8438.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year Tuesday through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have the following student success workshops at its Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center, 7626 Broadway:
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday — Dress for Success;
• April 6 — Mock Interview Day (student must register for time); and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 23 — Professionalism 101.
To register or get more information, email Amanda Smithson, asmithso@gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of recent ceramic art by Linnis Blanton through April 5 in its Fine Arts Gallery at 4015 Ave. Q.
The gallery is open during regular college hours. There also will be a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 5 in the gallery.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
HOUSTON
Communities in Schools-Bay Area will have its seventh annual Raise Your Glass to CIS wine event at 2:30 p.m. April 16 at the Bay Oaks Country Club, 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Sponsorships also are available.
To RSVP or get more information, visit www.cisba.org or contact Hillary Gramm, hillaryg@cisba.org or 281-486-6698.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its fifth annual 5K Color Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drop from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 5 at Joe Raitano Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6.
Registration for the fun run is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Fee to participate in the helicopter ball drop is $5 each.
For information, visit www.sfisd.org/educationfoundation or contact Jodie Gidley, jodie.gidley@sfisd.org or 409-925-9080.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area.
More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific.
Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
