GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its “Professionalism 101” student success workshop from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at its Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center at 7626 Broadway.
To register or get more information, email Amanda Smithson, asmithso@gc.edu.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will host its fourth annual Veterans Health & Resources Fair from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, email comvets@com.edu or call 409-933-8455.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Independent School District is inviting the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for its new elementary school at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 11818 FM 1764.
For information, visit www.sfisd.org or call 409-925-9030.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Education Foundation’s scholarship is available for seniors of Hitchcock High School through Thursday. Applications are available in the counselor’s office of the school or by email at hithcockisdfoundation@gmail.com. For information, call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Wranglerette Spring Show “A Wranglerette Store: Celebrating 45 Years of Tradition and Excellence” will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. April 29 in the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased from any dance team member; they also will be sold at the door.
There also will be a silent auction open to the public from 8 a.m. today to 10 p.m. April 29 at https://wbc.schoolauction.net/spring2018.
For information, visit www.fisdk12.net.
Dickinson Independent School District will have preregistration for prekindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2018-19 school year from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 through May 4 at all of its elementary campuses in the district. For information, visit dickinsonisd.org or call your child’s campus.
Clear Creek Independent School District is offering online registration for its prekindergarten and kindergarten classes for the 2018-19 school. Documentation drop-off at zoned elementary campuses will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 30 through May 4 and Aug. 6. For registration, age requirements and what documents are needed, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s concert band will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. April 30 in the Fine Arts Building on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music” at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 8200 25th Ave. N.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its fifth annual 5K Color Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drop from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 5 at Joe Raitano Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6.
Registration for the fun run is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Fee to participate in the helicopter ball drop is $5 each.
For information, visit www.sfisd.org/educationfoundation or contact Jodi Gidley, jodi.gidley@sfisd.org or 409-925-9080.
GALVESTON
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music” at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at Grace Episcopal Church at 1115 36th St.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform its last concert of the spring semester at 7:30 p.m. May 8 in the Fine Arts building on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its summer and fall semesters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
