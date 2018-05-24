GOVERNMENT
• All offices in Galveston County and the federal courthouse in Galveston will be closed Monday.
CITIES
• City offices in Galveston, Friendswood, La Marque, Santa Fe, Texas City, Jamaica Beach, Dickinson, League City and Kemah will be closed Monday.
• No trash will be picked up Monday in Galveston. Monday trash will be picked up Tuesday, and so forth.
• There will be residential and small business garbage collection Monday in Texas City. The Biosphere Recycle Center will be closed Monday.
• Trash will be collected Monday in Friendswood and League City.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Tiki Island.
SCHOOLS
• Students in the Galveston, Hitchcock, Clear Creek, Texas City, High Island, Santa Fe and Friendswood independent school districts will not have classes Monday.
• True Cross Catholic School, Abundant Life Christian School, Upward Hope Academy, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy and Ambassador Preparatory Academy will not have classes Monday.
• Galveston College, Texas A&M University at Galveston, College of the Mainland and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Monday.
LIBRARIES
• The La Marque Public Library, Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe and Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed today through Monday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
• Rosenberg Library, and the Moore Memorial, Friendswood and Dickinson public libraries will be closed Monday.
•The post office will be closed Monday. No mail will be delivered Monday.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• Galveston County Daily News business offices will be closed Monday.
