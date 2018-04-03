GALVESTON
Moody Gardens and the Alzheimer’s Association will offer its “Growing Together” series in conjunction with Senior Tuesdays at Moody Gardens from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Education Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
For information, email volunteers@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4108.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free “The Incredible Years” class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 8 at the county’s WIC clinic at the Island Community Center, Suite F-102, 4700 Broadway.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered at every class. Seating is limited.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Communication will be the topic.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
