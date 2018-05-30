GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its annual Summer Reading Club Kick-off Swim Party at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd.
To participate, participants must ID themselves as a club member at the gate. Admission is free for the family.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
Author Rachel O’Day will be signing copies of her debut novel, “Code Pink,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mae S. Bruce Library at 13302 Sixth St.
Copies also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Registration for the teen and adult summer reading programs at Rosenberg Library will begin Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants are encouraged to sign up; prizes will be awarded. The summer program ends Aug. 13.
Children also will be able to collect one free Kidz Pac per week throughout the program. A waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian before pickup.
For information, call 409-763-8854.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently-used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 13 in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a magic show by magician John O’Bryant at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its folded paper monoprints event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. June 7 in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its summer cinema program for adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 7 and July 5 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information on what shows will be shown, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays June 8 through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have a video game tournament for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Prizes will be awarded. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in World Oceans Day event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 8 in the Children’s Department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
A representative from Moody Gardens will be on hand for this global celebration of our ocean.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The movie “The Razor’s Edge,” will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays June 11 through Aug. 13 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
