WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon today at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
HOUSTON
Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership will have its annual State of the Counties Luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday at the Marriott South Hotel at 9100 Interstate 45.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, and Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebasta will be the speakers.
For tickets or sponsorships, email Theresa Rodriguez at president@baytran.org.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer a class on “Organizational Challenges and Tactics for Safety” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 at 320 Delany Road.
The class is free.
For information and to RSVP, contact SeAlice Hemphill, riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. June 21 in the Plaza Royal executive office suites at Mall of the Mainland at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Alice Gresham will present “A ‘Brand’ New You.”
To RSVP, email darcie@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual hurricane preparedness luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Frank Billingsley, chief meteorologist at Channel 2, will be the guest speaker.
For tickets and information, call 409-935-1408.
