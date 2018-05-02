GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Passport to the Past: Henry Rosenberg’s Gifts to Galveston during the month of May at 2310 Sealy St.
Passports can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 31. Passports also will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through May 23 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present “May the 4th Be With You — Part I” from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For students in grades 7-12. Free soda and popcorn will be provided.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present “May the 4th Be With You — Part II” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For students in grades 7-12. Free soda and popcorn will be provided.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present “Revenge of the Fifth” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For students in grades 7-12. Free soda and popcorn will be provided.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft program for children at 2 p.m. May 12 at 8005 Barry Ave.
Children will get a chance to make a tissue paper bouquet for mom.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Moonstone,” by Wilkie Collins, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friends of Helen Hall Library will have its inaugural All-American Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at 100 W. Walker St.
Donated items (no clothing, shoes, or items larger than a microwave will be accepted) can be dropped off May 7 through May 17 at the library.
For what items that are acceptable, email jenny.brewer@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1108.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The movie “The Razor’s Edge,” will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
