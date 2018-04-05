GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LEAGUE CITY
The Galveston County Small Business Development Center will host a lunch and learn event geared to helping small businesses be successful after Hurricane Harvey from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at 319 E. Galveston St., Suite A.
Austin Tenette will lead the discussion.
Registration is $10 per person. To RSVP, visit www.gcsbdc.com.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. today at 8300 state Highway 6. Mayor Dorothy Childress will speak on the status of the city of Hitchcock.
A complimentary dinner will be served.
To RSVP, email hitchcockchamber@gmail.com or call 409-986-9224.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at Fairfield Inn, 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To RSVP, email darcie@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City Economic Development Corp. will have its annual Industrial Trade Show event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 11th annual Celebrating Women: Mind Body Spirit Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Monica Lewinsky will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody, fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Taste of the Town and Auction event at 6 p.m. May 10 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $25 per person and $8 for ages 12 and younger.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.