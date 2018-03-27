The Front Door Social and Charity Club is accepting applications for its Alfred Gary and Julian Byrd scholarships through April 14. The scholarships, which is one $1,000 award and three $500 awards, respectively, are open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Applications can be found at www.fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Nick Gary Foundation is accepting applications from Galveston County high school seniors through April 14. Applications can be found at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. For information, call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557, or Jasline Randle, 281-799-1759.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2018 scholarships through April 15. Applicants must be a student from Hitchcock High School. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available at the chamber’s office at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-9224.
The Texas State Elks Association is offering several scholarships at https://texaselks.org/scholarships. Applicants do not need to be related to Elks. Deadline entries vary. For information, email 2322secretary@gmail.com.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year today through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have the following student success workshops at its Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center, 7626 Broadway:
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today — Dress for Success;
• April 6 — Mock Interview Day (student must register for time); and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 23 — Professionalism 101.
To register or get more information, email Amanda Smithson, asmithso@gc.edu.
GALVESTON
The Ball High School Theater Arts Department will present one final performance of its award-winning UIL One Act Play production of “Ethan Frome” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s auditorium at 4115 Ave. O.
Admission is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted at the door.
For information, call Stephen Duncan, 409-766-5866.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of recent ceramic art by Linnis Blanton through April 5 in its Fine Arts Gallery at 4015 Ave. Q.
The gallery is open during regular college hours. There also will be a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 5 in the gallery.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present its fourth talk in its Coastal Culinary Lecture Series: Exploring Food Narratives at 7 p.m. April 5 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
M. Dustin Knepp, director of interdisciplinary studies and chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at California State University-Bakersfield, will present “Tamales: A Tradition of Food, Family and Culture in Texas.”
For information, contact Shane Wallace, swallace@gc.edu or 409-944-1321.
LEAGUE CITY
Parr Elementary School will be accepting dog/cat treats, pet toys, cleaning supplies for the animal shelter, Purina brand dry dog food and Frisky brand canned cat food during normal school hours through April 13 at 1315 state Highway 3 S.
For information, call Anita Oliphant, 281-284-4114.
