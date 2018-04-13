HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
LEAGUE CITY
Parr Elementary School will be accepting dog/cat treats, pet toys, cleaning supplies for the animal shelter, Purina brand dry dog food and Frisky brand canned cat food during normal school hours through today at 1315 state Highway 3 S.
For information, call Anita Oliphant, 281-284-4114.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club is accepting applications for its Alfred Gary and Julian Byrd scholarships through Saturday. The scholarships, which is one $1,000 award and three $500 awards, respectively, are open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Applications can be found at www.fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Nick Gary Foundation is accepting applications from Galveston County high school seniors through Saturday. Applications can be found at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. For information, call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557, or Jasline Randle, 281-799-1759.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2018 scholarships through Sunday. Applicants must be a student from Hitchcock High School. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available at the chamber’s office at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-9224.
Clear Creek Independent School District will begin online registration for its prekindergarten and kindergarten classes for the 2018-19 school year April 16. Documentation drop-off at zoned elementary campuses will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 30 through May 4 and Aug. 6. For registration, age requirements and what documents are needed, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.