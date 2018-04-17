GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free “The Incredible Years” class from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 8 in Suite F-102 at 4700 Broadway.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
Call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
Call 409-949-3471.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Gulf Freeway.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
