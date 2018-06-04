The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District, in collaboration with Moody Early Childhood Center and Head Start is accepting enrollment applications for island children from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 12 and July 17 at 1110 21st St.
Lunch applications also will be accepted on July 12.
For information, call 409-766-5172 or visit http://moodychildhoodcenter.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.