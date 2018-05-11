GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Children’s Department of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft program for children at 2 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Children will get a chance to make a tissue paper bouquet for mom.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently-used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Moonstone,” by Wilkie Collins, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its board game night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friends of Helen Hall Library will have its inaugural All-American Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at 100 W. Walker St.
Donated items (no clothing, shoes, or items larger than a microwave will be accepted) can be dropped off May 7 through May 17 at the library.
For what items that are acceptable, email jenny.brewer@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1108.
Rosenberg Library will have registration for its Summer Reading Club from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present trivia night for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.