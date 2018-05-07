GALVESTON
The Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will present “The Green Book” public lecture at 2 p.m. June 2 at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O.
Ruben and Toya Levi will present “The Negro Motorist Green Book Guide: The Green Book Project.”
Seating is limited, so reservations are required.
To RSVP, visit www.galvestonhistory.org or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
GALVESTON
The 26th annual Juneteenth Development Inc. Scholarship Gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 per child at the door.
For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063, or Wyzell Wortham-Lewis, 409-256-3208.
GALVESTON
The 22nd annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Banquet will begin at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Jefferson County Commissioner Everette “Bo” Alfred will be the banquet speaker.
Tickets are $35 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The fourth annual Juneteenth Gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 14 in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson will be the gala’s speaker.
Tickets are $25 per person and a reserved table of eight is $225.
For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 15 and June 16 at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave.
Concessions will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Proceeds support the club’s objective to provide scholarships and assistance to families facing difficult times within Galveston County.
For information or to sign up your team, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth Parade will begin at 7 p.m. June 16.
The route will begin on 20th and Strand streets and travel to 25th Street. It will then make a left on 25th Street and travel to Seawall Boulevard, turn right on to Seawall Boulevard to 28th Street.
To sign up to participate or get more information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
GALVESTON
The 39th annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 19 in the ballroom of the Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway (this year’s event will be held inside).
Admission is free and open to the public. A free breakfast also will be provided.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth “Picnic at the Park” will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St.
For information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
